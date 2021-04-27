WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGZD) Shares Down 0%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGZD) shares were down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.97 and last traded at $47.07. Approximately 143,099 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 180% from the average daily volume of 51,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.08.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.13.

