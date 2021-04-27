WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.68.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WETF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised WisdomTree Investments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 112,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 28.8% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 86.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,324,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. WisdomTree Investments has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $981.29 million, a P/E ratio of -59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.