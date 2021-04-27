WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Sells A$4,946,215.82 in Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) insider Richard White sold 158,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$31.22 ($22.30), for a total value of A$4,946,215.82 ($3,533,011.30).

Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WiseTech Global alerts:

On Friday, April 16th, Richard White sold 155,489 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$31.83 ($22.74), for a total value of A$4,949,214.87 ($3,535,153.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.01.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from WiseTech Global’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. WiseTech Global’s payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

About WiseTech Global

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics industry in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for WiseTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiseTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.