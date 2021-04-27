Woodcoin Achieves Market Cap of $997,252.11 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $997,252.11 and $121,440.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,958.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.82 or 0.04663154 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.46 or 0.00462992 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $867.92 or 0.01579214 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.34 or 0.00722974 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $272.23 or 0.00495339 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00061085 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.72 or 0.00416173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004271 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.