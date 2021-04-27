Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,413 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $261.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of -138.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.89. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.47 and a 12 month high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total value of $1,863,025.92. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,778 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $1,489,741.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

