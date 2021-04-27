Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $310.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $296.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WDAY. OTR Global raised Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.04.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.92. 28,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,875. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a PE ratio of -138.90 and a beta of 1.59. Workday has a 52 week low of $144.47 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.89.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $28,034,127.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,810,469.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $738,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $488,141,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 14,627.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,094,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,116 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in Workday by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,585,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,662,000 after purchasing an additional 737,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Workday by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,354,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,470,000 after acquiring an additional 571,408 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.