Workiva (WK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Workiva (NYSE:WK) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Workiva to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Workiva has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at -0.3–0.26 EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.06-0.08 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $93.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.50 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. On average, analysts expect Workiva to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $98.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.98 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.11. Workiva has a 52-week low of $34.37 and a 52-week high of $114.68.

In other Workiva news, COO Julie Iskow sold 29,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $2,816,301.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,428,883.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,994,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,534 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,413. 14.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WK. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.88.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

