WOWswap Price Reaches $29.81 on Exchanges (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. During the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 0% lower against the dollar. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $7.72 million and $81,206.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for about $29.81 or 0.00054386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WOWswap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00061647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.37 or 0.00277960 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $567.66 or 0.01035527 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00026678 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $393.95 or 0.00718647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,982.19 or 1.00298797 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,016 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.