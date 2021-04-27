Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Trading Up 14.5% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 27th. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $3.87 billion and $625.89 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for $570.71 or 0.01042849 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00061683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.15 or 0.00276197 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.87 or 0.00719718 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00025511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,737.66 or 1.00021437 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Symbol (XYM) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,779,812 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

