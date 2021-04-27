Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Market Capitalization Reaches $687,729.24 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. During the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $687,729.24 and $3,547.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for about $358.01 or 0.00653255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00061677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.64 or 0.00278514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $568.06 or 0.01036539 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00026985 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.81 or 0.00720420 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,759.47 or 0.99919907 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.