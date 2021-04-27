Wrapped Origin Axie Reaches Market Cap of $556,942.24 (WOA)

Wrapped Origin Axie (CURRENCY:WOA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Wrapped Origin Axie has a market cap of $556,942.24 and approximately $344.00 worth of Wrapped Origin Axie was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Origin Axie has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped Origin Axie coin can now be purchased for $2,453.49 or 0.04475669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00067205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00020686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00063933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.27 or 0.00784901 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00097091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,434.29 or 0.08089057 BTC.

Wrapped Origin Axie Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a digital pet universe where players battle, raise, and trade fantasy creatures called Axies. Wrapped Origin Axie Token (WOA) is a token that allows users to wrap Origin Axies and trade them like an erc-20 token. Users can only wrap Origin Axies from a common class (beast, plant, aquatic). In addition, the Axie cannot contain any mystic parts and can’t have been bred more than 2 times. These limitations ensure that the Origin Axies within the pool are all of similar value. “

Wrapped Origin Axie Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Origin Axie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Origin Axie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Origin Axie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

