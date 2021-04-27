WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) EVP Richard Wright Sells 1,234 Shares

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) EVP Richard Wright sold 1,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $62,391.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Richard Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of WSFS Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $161,148.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $50.86. 269,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,913. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $21.78 and a 1-year high of $55.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average of $43.90.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 287,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 91,193 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

