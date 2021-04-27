xBTC 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,872.00 (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. During the last week, xBTC has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One xBTC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. xBTC has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $3,872.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00061462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.59 or 0.00276435 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.60 or 0.01053281 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00027032 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.61 or 0.00708647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,859.69 or 1.00038926 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

xBTC Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 9,181,073 coins and its circulating supply is 5,415,637 coins. xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official . The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi

Buying and Selling xBTC

