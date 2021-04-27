Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) PT Raised to $74.00 at KeyCorp

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on XEL. TheStreet lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $70.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.27. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,975,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,160,000 after buying an additional 1,168,898 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,593,000 after purchasing an additional 784,352 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,246,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,119,000 after purchasing an additional 632,273 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,039,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,296,000 after purchasing an additional 489,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 771,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,431,000 after purchasing an additional 384,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

