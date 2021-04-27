Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.51 and last traded at C$4.50. 389,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,442,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.49.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$4.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.17.

The company has a market cap of C$683.99 million and a PE ratio of -13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

