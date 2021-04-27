Xend Finance Price Reaches $0.74 on Major Exchanges (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Xend Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001356 BTC on popular exchanges. Xend Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.71 million and $2.24 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00061683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.15 or 0.00276197 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $570.71 or 0.01042849 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.87 or 0.00719718 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00025511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,737.66 or 1.00021437 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

