Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.70 Million

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021


Equities research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will announce $3.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $5.50 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $7.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $20.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.30 million to $36.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $29.76 million, with estimates ranging from $6.70 million to $56.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 102.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XENE shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

XENE opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $21.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $684.67 million, a P/E ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

