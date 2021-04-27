Xiotri Achieves Market Cap of $3.57 Million (XIOT)

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Xiotri coin can now be purchased for about $807.82 or 0.01472361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Xiotri has traded up 89.3% against the US dollar. Xiotri has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $65,873.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Xiotri alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00067146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00020612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00063583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.23 or 0.00785975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00096367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,390.96 or 0.08003124 BTC.

Xiotri Coin Profile

Xiotri (XIOT) is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. Xiotri’s official website is xiotri.finance . Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Buying and Selling Xiotri

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xiotri should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xiotri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xiotri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xiotri and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.