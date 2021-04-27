XMON (XMON) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $49,766.00

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 26th. XMON has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $49,766.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XMON has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One XMON coin can currently be bought for $1,291.84 or 0.02418807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XMON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00062755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.61 or 0.00283871 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $536.25 or 0.01004055 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.90 or 0.00726286 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00025606 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,527.52 or 1.00223339 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XMON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.