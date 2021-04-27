XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) dropped 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.53 and last traded at $31.61. Approximately 119,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,063,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.40 price objective for the company. VTB Capital upgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.40.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in XPeng by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period.
XPeng Company Profile (NYSE:XPEV)
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.
