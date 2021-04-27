XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) dropped 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.53 and last traded at $31.61. Approximately 119,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,063,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.40 price objective for the company. VTB Capital upgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.40.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. The business’s revenue was up 345.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in XPeng by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

XPeng Company Profile (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

