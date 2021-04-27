XSGD (XSGD) Hits 1-Day Volume of $262,703.00

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $39.52 million and approximately $262,703.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00061677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.64 or 0.00278514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.06 or 0.01036539 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00026985 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.81 or 0.00720420 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,759.47 or 0.99919907 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 58,079,140 coins and its circulating supply is 52,149,744 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

