Xylem (XYL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Xylem has set its FY21 guidance at $2.35-2.60 EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 2.35-2.60 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Xylem to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:XYL opened at $110.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.45. Xylem has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $111.99. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 79.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.09%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,127.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $611,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,307. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.18.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

