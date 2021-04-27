Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.02

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.02 and traded as high as $13.11. Yanzhou Coal Mining shares last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 52,566 shares.

YZCAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC downgraded Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.02.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

