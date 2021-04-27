YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) Trading Up 10%

YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB)’s share price was up 10% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 16,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 40,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.

About YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB)

YaSheng Group, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets farming and sideline products; chemical materials and products; textiles; construction materials; and livestock and poultry products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It cultivates, processes, markets, and distributes various food and agro-byproducts.

