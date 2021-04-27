Ycash 24 Hour Volume Reaches $23,481.00 (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Ycash has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $23,481.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ycash has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

About Ycash

YEC is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,072,119 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

