Yduqs Participações (OTCMKTS:YDUQY) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yduqs Participações (OTCMKTS:YDUQY) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Yduqs Participações Company Profile

Yduqs ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA operates as a higher education company. The company offers in-class and distance learning undergraduate courses in the areas of exact sciences, biological sciences, and human sciences with bachelor-level, teaching-level, and associate-level programs. It also provides lato-sensu and stricto-sensu graduate courses, master's programs, PhD programs, and extension courses.

