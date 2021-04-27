YEE (YEE) Price Tops $0.0029 on Exchanges

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 27th. YEE has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and $4.07 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YEE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YEE has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00066359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00020579 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00064491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $447.91 or 0.00811523 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00096244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,441.86 or 0.08047749 BTC.

About YEE

YEE is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

YEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

