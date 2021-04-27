Yellow Road Trading 25.1% Lower This Week (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Yellow Road coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.12 or 0.00014769 BTC on exchanges. Yellow Road has a total market cap of $8.20 million and $398,546.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00061856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.96 or 0.00276351 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.92 or 0.01047339 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00027001 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $386.79 or 0.00703401 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,190.78 or 1.00367786 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Yellow Road Coin Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,009,091 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Yellow Road Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yellow Road should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yellow Road using one of the exchanges listed above.

