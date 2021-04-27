YENTEN (YTN) One Day Volume Hits $104.00

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. During the last week, YENTEN has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YENTEN has a market cap of $207,909.56 and $104.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,834.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.30 or 0.04807729 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.40 or 0.00469412 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $874.30 or 0.01594420 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $390.34 or 0.00711841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $283.86 or 0.00517664 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00061142 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.06 or 0.00428667 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004282 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

