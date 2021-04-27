YF Link (YFL) Price Hits $241.72 on Major Exchanges

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last seven days, YF Link has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One YF Link coin can now be bought for about $241.72 or 0.00439445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YF Link has a market cap of $12.45 million and approximately $206,229.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

YF Link Profile

YF Link is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

