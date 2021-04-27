Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.35

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.35 and traded as high as $10.59. Yield10 Bioscience shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 106,353 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YTEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $48.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.17.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,861.39% and a negative return on equity of 347.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler purchased 101,400 shares of Yield10 Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $1,242,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned approximately 3.14% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for step-changing improvements in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.