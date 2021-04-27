YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $18.69 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,991 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,045 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.5% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $134.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.55 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.10 and a 200-day moving average of $125.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

