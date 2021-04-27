YOU COIN (YOU) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $810,033.00

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $6.98 million and approximately $810,033.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00066535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00020353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00065402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $439.98 or 0.00799761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00097485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,547.36 or 0.08265862 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.