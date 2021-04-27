yOUcash Price Tops $0.0552 on Exchanges (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 46.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 27th. One yOUcash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0552 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. yOUcash has a total market capitalization of $100.30 million and $14,160.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 34.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00066216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00020318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00064948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.38 or 0.00793320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00097221 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,505.23 or 0.08190352 BTC.

yOUcash Coin Profile

YOUC is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,913,245 coins. The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling yOUcash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

