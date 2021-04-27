Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Yum! Brands by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,322,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,447 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,006,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,956,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,840,844,000 after acquiring an additional 753,492 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,340,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Yum! Brands by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,675,000 after purchasing an additional 509,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,668.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $115.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.85. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $118.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Several research firms have issued reports on YUM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.56.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

