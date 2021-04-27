Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,331 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Yum! Brands worth $38,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 66,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.56.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $115.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.85. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $118.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

