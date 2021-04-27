Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Bought by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned about 0.09% of Yum China worth $22,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Shares of YUMC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.17. 4,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,484. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $64.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

