Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to post $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. Big Lots reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year sales of $5.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Sunday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.27.

In related news, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,000.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $306,577.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 851.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIG opened at $67.99 on Tuesday. Big Lots has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $72.27. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

