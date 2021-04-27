Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to report earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.69). Denali Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. The firm had revenue of $316.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.98 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DNLI. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.63.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 1,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $109,806.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,312.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $154,137.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,466,163 shares of company stock valued at $159,691,322. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $658,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

DNLI opened at $60.19 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.99 and a 200-day moving average of $64.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 2.00.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

