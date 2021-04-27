Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $962.13 Million

Brokerages forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will report sales of $962.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $883.00 million. Diamondback Energy reported sales of $899.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year sales of $4.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $5.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FANG. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $77.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.63 and a 200-day moving average of $56.29. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $88.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

