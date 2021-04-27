Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.44. Endo International posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. The company had revenue of $760.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Endo International in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

In other Endo International news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of Endo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $149,558.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,104 shares in the company, valued at $839,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Endo International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 592,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 42,676 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Endo International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Endo International by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 192,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Endo International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

ENDP stock opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

