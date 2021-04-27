Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) to post $37.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.90 million. FibroGen reported sales of $24.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year sales of $381.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $354.72 million to $457.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $353.10 million, with estimates ranging from $129.00 million to $526.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FibroGen.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.35). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 712.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FGEN. Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FibroGen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

Shares of FGEN opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.59. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $57.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average of $40.05.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,819,063.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $314,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen in the third quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in FibroGen by 38.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in FibroGen by 200.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd raised its stake in FibroGen by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 31,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in FibroGen by 895.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

See Also: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FibroGen (FGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.