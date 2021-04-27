Zacks: Analysts Anticipate J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Will Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Brokerages predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66. J.B. Hunt Transport Services posted earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $167.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $95.30 and a 12-month high of $178.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.90%.

In related news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,291,603 shares in the company, valued at $206,540,235.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

