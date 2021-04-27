Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kellogg (NYSE:K) to Announce $0.95 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Kellogg reported earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $4,856,705.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,310,063 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:K traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.13. 2,760,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,151. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $72.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

