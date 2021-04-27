Zacks: Analysts Anticipate REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.97 Million

Equities analysts expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to post $27.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.64 million. REGENXBIO reported sales of $17.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full year sales of $117.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.56 million to $158.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $164.05 million, with estimates ranging from $74.56 million to $260.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($2.35). The firm had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a negative net margin of 63.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RGNX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised shares of REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.11.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.86. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 16.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 4.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 14.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

