Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $243.98 Million

Equities analysts expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) to report sales of $243.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $223.40 million to $268.00 million. Talos Energy posted sales of $187.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year sales of $950.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $871.40 million to $1.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $980.89 million, with estimates ranging from $937.50 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($5.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($5.46). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

NYSE TALO opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65. The firm has a market cap of $884.07 million, a P/E ratio of -63.64 and a beta of 3.15. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.81.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 94,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,336,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Talos Energy by 2,372.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 436,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 418,861 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 41.4% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,934 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 33.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 17.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 114,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 50,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

