Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.10 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report sales of $16.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.89 billion and the lowest is $15.48 billion. The Walt Disney posted sales of $18.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full-year sales of $69.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.51 billion to $72.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $87.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.38 billion to $93.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 839,487 shares of company stock valued at $158,444,151 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $184.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $334.50 billion, a PE ratio of -115.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.13.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

