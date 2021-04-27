Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to announce earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). TripAdvisor posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 542.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.12 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. TripAdvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.65.

TRIP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.65. 71,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,957,748. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.06 and its 200 day moving average is $36.13. TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $64.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,259,027 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $237,695,000 after buying an additional 224,268 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,583,587 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $45,576,000 after buying an additional 820,640 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,195 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $41,420,000 after buying an additional 463,599 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,220,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TripAdvisor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,708 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $21,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

