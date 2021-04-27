Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.09 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to announce sales of $3.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.27 billion. Xcel Energy reported sales of $2.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year sales of $12.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.85 billion to $12.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.26 billion to $13.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

XEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $70.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.27. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $76.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

