Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.63 Million

Brokerages expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to announce $23.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.24 million to $24.00 million. Zynex reported sales of $15.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year sales of $139.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $144.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $195.36 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $206.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zynex.

Get Zynex alerts:

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Zynex had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $25.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.75 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley downgraded Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 202.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zynex in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Zynex by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zynex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

ZYXI stock opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. Zynex has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $570.23 million, a P/E ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.23.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynex (ZYXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.